Sometimes you find documentaries that are a must-watch for their shocking events, making them more captivating than any movie or show you have seen before.

Watching the narrative of surprising real-life events instead of fictional ones, which most movies and television shows address, will undoubtedly keep you hooked to your screen, make you curious to know more, and perhaps even blow your mind.

Documentaries are not only entertaining but also informative. These motion pictures allow people of all ages to learn in a delightful way about virtually any topic that interests them.

From crime mysteries and world wonders to sports stories and environmental topics, you are bound to find a documentary that can change the way you see or think about life.

We have compiled six of the best shocking documentaries of different categories for our readers to watch. They will leave your head spinning yet more aware of your surroundings and the world’s issues.

Crazy Love

“Crazy Love” tells the real-life story of the bizarre and toxic relationship between attorney Burt Pugach and his girlfriend Linda Riss, who was 10 years younger than him.

However, this love’s craziness came from so much more than the couple’s age difference. After Burt meets Linda, the younger woman confides in him her problems and trusts him with her issues, which leads the two to develop feelings for each other and plan their marriage.

That quickly changes when Linda finds out that Burt is already married, and she decides to break off the affair. The decision results in obsessive behavior on Burt’s part, who threatens that if he cannot have her, no one can.

Burt’s series of disturbing actions go as far as to hire men to throw lye in her face resulting in permanent scarring and blindness. The weird and shocking thing about this twisted love documentary is that Linda ends up marrying Brut after he finishes his sentence in jail.

The documentary is an example of a toxic relationship and Stockholm Syndrome. It drives you to think and feel for the people who find it hard to break off a bad relationship, as well as wonder about the thin line that separates love from obsession.

Jesus Camp

“Jesus Camp” is a 2016 American documentary that tells the story of a Christian summer camp that you would not wish to be part of, regardless of your religion.

The documentary was shot at a Christian summer camp in the US state of North Dakota, where children spent their summer subjected to Islamophobia, homophobic preaching, and being taught that they have holy “prophetic gifts.”

Jesus Camp portrays how vulnerable kids can be and how dangerous religious extremism can be in affecting children through emotional abuse and brainwashing. The documentary is filled with shocking and unsettling moments such as the children raising their hands with tear-filled eyes reciting prayers while the founder encourages them to “take America back to Jesus.”

The must-watch shocking documentary resulted in a viral controversy that eventually led to the closure of the camp.

Mommy Dead and Dearest

“Mommy Dead and Dearest” is a 2017 American documentary that tells the sad and tragic story of Gypsy Rose. Her mother Dee Dee manipulated her for years, since she was a young girl, into believing she was suffering multiple serious illnesses.

The documentary does not stop at telling the young girl’s story of suffering at the hands of her mother through the years. It gets more mind-blowing when it explores the murder of Dee Dee, with Gypsy and her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn accused of the murder.

The shocking documentary is a must-watch because it addresses a one-of-a-kind case that seems unbelievable from the beginning to the end.

Don’t F*** With Cats

If you are easily disturbed or sensitive to distressing content, then “Don’t F*** With Cats” is not the documentary series for you. However, if you are a true crime lover and have the stomach to handle one of the most disturbing documentaries out there, then prepare your popcorn.

The number of twists and turns you will watch during this very unsettling documentary is countless. “Don’t F*** With Cats” is a 2019 Netflix documentary series that talks about Canada’s most infamous murderer.

The story is told by Baudi Moovan and John Green, internet users who were successful in capturing the murderer. They explain how they managed to track down the criminal by the online videos he posted showing him abusing and killing animals, and eventually committing murder.

This is definitely one of the most shocking and disturbing must-watch documentaries that have ever existed.

Titicut Follies

“Titicut Follies” is a must-watch American documentary that was produced in 1967. It deals with the patient-inmates’ shocking lives at the Bridgewater State Hospital.

The documentary showcases unsettling events that happened inside the mental institution, where workers abused the patients, mocking them while naked, infrequently bathing them, and other disturbing acts such as force-feeding and bullying.

Shot in black and white with no narrative, which makes the viewers feel uneasy, the documentary sought to unveil the truth behind such institutions in the United States.

It was banned for 24 years for the patients’ privacy. However, it also led to the closure of many psychiatric establishments.

Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God

The 2012 Documentary tells the story of four deaf men, Terry Kohut, Gary Smith, Path Kuehn, and Arthur Budzinski, who sought to expose the priest that abused them as kids at a Catholic school for the deaf.

Mea Maxima Culpa, which is a Latin phrase for “through my most grievous fault,” the documentary deals with topics of religion and the abuse of power as the victims tell the history of child abuse within the Catholic church and its great cover-up that reaches the highest office of the Vatican.

The shocking stories told in the documentary are a must watch due to the importance of the topic and raising awareness about the existing dreadful crimes that sometimes go unnoticed.

Besides their entertaining purposes, documentary films are a way to stay more in touch with reality and learn about the truth that most choose not to reveal.

Documentaries allow us to feel all the sentiments we experience while watching any movie, from sadness to shock, to horror, only in this equation we are learning and developing critical thinking.