Spain Suspends PCR Test Requirement for Passengers from Morocco

The decision is due to recent snowstorms, which resulted in either delays or cancelations of flights.

Rabat – Spain’s embassy in Morocco announced that the COVID-19 PCR test requirement is suspended for passengers coming from Morocco until January 24.

The embassy’s notice said that the decision is due to the situation created by the snowstorm in Spain, which caused cancellations, delays, and reschedulings of flights.

“A new PCR will not be required for affected travelers coming from risk countries. In the sanitary controls that will be carried out upon arrival, the necessary measures will be adopted to solve this situation and it will not involve the formulation of a complaint,” the Spanish ministry said.

Morocco is still among the EU’s list of “high-risk” countries due to its continued surge of COVID-19 cases.

Initially, travelers had to present a PCR test conducted within 72 hours of arriving in Spain.

With the exception of the new exceptional circumstances, all travelers from countries deemed high-risk must present a negative PCR test result for COVID-19.

Morocco also updated its PCR test requirement, asking passengers to present a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours.

Airlines used to ask for a PCR result conducted within the last 48 hours before the new update.

The measure exempts children under the age of 11.

All of the measures in place are part of the efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 456,334 COVID-19 cases, including 431,167 recoveries and 7,854 deaths.

Morocco has not yet started a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, despite officials’ vow that the process would start in December 2020.

Morocco’s Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said on Thursday that Morocco did not receive the vaccine yet. Morocco has purchased 65 million doses. The North African country will use Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The official reassured that Morocco is ready to launch the campaign, saying that preparations are underway across the country.