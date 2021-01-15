Morocco, Spain Ink Agreement on Road Transportation of Dangerous Goods

Spread the love

Morocco and Spain have signed an “institutional twinning” agreement in the field of road transportation of dangerous goods.

Institutional twinning agreements are contracts that allow Moroccan and European institutions to apply similar regulations in view of facilitating cooperation.

Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water signed the agreement today, January 15, with its Spanish counterpart.

The EU supported the agreement with €1.1 million ($1.3 million). The budget will help carry out a study on the differences between Moroccan and European laws in terms of road safety.

It will also allow for the establishment of a roadmap to introduce digital tachograph and for the improvement of administrative and technical investigation methodologies for fatal accidents.

With a duration of 30 months, the agreement seeks to harmonize regulations and transfer European good practices in the field of road transportation to Morocco.

The agreement covers four main axes, namely the development of legal texts, their implementation, the training of public and private operators in the field, and the strengthening of monitoring systems.

According to the contract, Morocco will have to deliver several documents after two and a half years, notably seven guidebooks for the road transportation of dangerous goods, 11 training programs, including courses for truck drivers and safety inspectors, and 10 draft texts relating to the application of Law 30-05 — the Moroccan legal text that regulates road transportation of dangerous goods.

Morocco’s Minister of Equipment and Transport Abdelkader Amara chaired the signing ceremony, which saw the presence of the EU and Spanish ambassadors to Morocco and the secretary-general of the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda.