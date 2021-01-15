US Ambassador to Rabat Announces Plans to Leave Morocco

The decision is part of the standard protocol of politically appointed US ambassadors concluding their diplomatic assignments after the start of a new presidential administration.

Spread the love

Rabat – The US Ambassador to Morocco, David Fischer, announced he will leave Rabat during a meeting today with Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The US Embassy in Rabat said that both officials discussed the strength of US-Morocco relations before announcing his plans to officially depart from Morocco by January 20.

The date will mark President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to the US presidency..

The embassy explained that Fischer’s departure will be in “keeping with the standard practice of politically appointed US ambassadors concluding their diplomatic assignments” after the start of a new presidential administration.

The embassy announced that Fischer will speak publicly about his departure in the coming days.

David Fischer’s departure comes one year after he handed his credentials to the Moroccan government to officially start his duties as an ambassador of the US in Rabat.

Morocco was without a US ambassador for nearly three years, until January 2020. In December 2019, the US Senate confirmed Fischer as a US representative to Morocco.

US President Donald Trump nominated Fischer for the post in November 2017.

Despite the short period David Fischer spent leading the US mission in Morocco, his period of service marked several important developments for the two countries, including in Western Sahara.

David Fischer was the first ambassador to visit Dakhla, in southern Morocco, after Trump announced his decision to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

Earlier this month, a US high-level delegation traveled to the city to visit the US’ future consulate and celebrated Trump’s decision.

The US also plans to increase investments, especially in southern Morocco, to help the country’s development projects.

The US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) announced that it will invest $100 million as a fund seeking to tackle endemic challenges in Morocco and assist entrepreneurs.

The initiative is part of a $5 billion budget the DFC plans to invest in Morocco and other North African countries to promote private investment and support entrepreneurship.