Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Reaches 17,161

The number of people who have recovered from the virus represents a national recovery rate of 94.5%

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 1,291 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 457,625 as of Friday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,409 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered carriers in the country to 432,576. The figure represents a national recovery rate of 94.5%.

The ministry also confirmed 34 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,888.

With the new COVID-19 cases and recoveries Morocco confirmed today, the country has 17,161 active COVID-19 infections. The number includes 1,002 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 527 new COVID-19 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 231 new cases and three deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (141 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (96 cases, one death), the Oriental (84 cases, four deaths), and Marrakech-Safi (82 cases, three deaths).

Fez-Meknes recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (22 cases and three deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (20 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (17 cases, one death), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (16 cases, zero deaths), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (six cases, three deaths).