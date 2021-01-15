Some of the group’s programs are part of Morocco’s new development model for its south.

Agadir – Al Omrane Group’s development projects in Morocco’s southern provinces have reached over 145,000 households since the group established its local office, Chairman of the Board Badr Kanouni said on Thursday.

This means that 60% of the local population have benefited from initiatives that improve housing and living conditions, according to Kanoui. Al Omrane Group has invested nearly MAD 7 billion ($780 million) in development projects in Morocco’s south, he added.

Mr. Kanouni spoke at the opening of the 35th National Architects Day in Dakhla, on January 14. The Ministry of National Land Use Planning, Town Planning, Housing and City Policy and the National Council of the Order of Architects of Morocco hosted the event.

Al Omrane Group has worked on development of the southern provinces for years through a variety of projects, according to Kanouni. He emphasized a “collective commitment” and “sense of citizenship” in the various projects Al Omrane has carried out with local partners, according to Morocco’s state media.



Also on Thursday, speaking at the opening of the government council meeting he chaired by videoconference from the city of Dakhla, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani welcomed Morocco’s “strategic achievements” in preserving territorial integrity and national unity.



El Othmani underlined that the US’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces has “suddenly accelerated a series of decisions strengthening the partnership between Rabat and Washington, particularly in the areas of economic development, trade, and technology transfer,” as cited by Morocco’s state media

The Architects Day’s theme for the year was “Post-Covid spatial planning: Case of the city of Dakhla between challenges and perspectives.” It was an opportunity to highlight architects’ role in both the act of building, as well as their importance in territorial development.



The day witnessed conferences, workshops, debates, and competitions in order to set up a roadmap for the city of Dakhla as an international and an African destination in the medium and long term.

The purpose of the conference was to raise awareness of the issues facing cities, especially the pressure of urban planning and how these relate to traffic and environmental degradation, as well as financial challenges in urban planning.

