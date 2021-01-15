French MP: Morocco ‘Can Count on France’ on Western Sahara

Spread the love

Rabat – Parliamentarian Bruno Fuchs of France’s largest party stated that Morocco “can count on France” regarding the Western Sahara issue. “The conflict in the Sahara has lasted long enough and it must be brought to an end,” he told Moroccan state media in an interview on Thursday.

The parliamentarian for French President Emmanuel Macron’s La Republique En Marche! (LREM) party expressed strong opinions on the conflict. Amid shifting diplomatic sands, Fuchs stated that “France has a very similar position, very close in any case.” He added that he wishes to see it factor into a “multilateral approach” to resolve the conflict.

The French MP considers the US’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara as a positive step in the right direction. The move was “a very important step towards the resolution of this conflict,” Fuchs said while hinting at a future role for France. US recognition ”can be virtuous and must be continued and accompanied,” Fuchs stated.

Closely aligned

Fuchs appeared confident that France’s views on the Western Sahara issue align closely with those of Morocco. France has expressed it is “very, very close” to Morocco’s proposal because it offers autonomy to the Sahrawi people, Fuchs explained.

“France continues to consider the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as a just, realistic and lasting solution to resolve the Sahara conflict,” the French MP said. France itself has a long history of regionalist and separatist movements, he said as he highlighted the similar perspectives of both countries.

While the EU and France’s official position might appear reluctant towards Morocco’s framework for peace, “in reality we see permanent cooperation,” Fuchs stated. France “counts on Morocco on a daily basis” when it comes to counter-terrorism and broader security issues, according to the French MP.

The parliamentarian from eastern France sees Morocco’s diplomatic gains in Western Sahara as a possible key to resolve other conflicts as well. US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty alone could already impact the stability of the Sahel, according to Fuchs. He sees the consequences reaching all the way to Palestine, where Morocco’s new ties could “be a factor” for peace.