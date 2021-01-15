US President Donald Trump Receives Highest Award From Morocco

The award commends Trump’s peace efforts, enabling Tel Aviv and Rabat to restore diplomatic relations and full contacts.

Spread the love

Rabat – US President Donald Trump reportedly received Morocco’s highest award today for peace efforts enabling Rabat and Tel Aviv to restore relations.

Reuters quoted a senior White House official, saying that Morocco’s Ambassador to the US Princess Lalla Joumala presented Trump with the award, called the Order of Muhammad, in a private ceremony.

The award was a gift from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

Morocco also gave two other awards to Trump’s Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East Envoy Avi Berkowitz.

The awards came to recognize senior officials’ efforts in restoring relations between Morocco and Israel.

Morocco announced its decision to establish diplomatic ties with Israel on December 10. The decision included vows from Tel Aviv and Rabat to see their cooperation advance at all levels, including trade.

The two countries also plan to reopen their liaison offices, and will launch direct fights in the two or three coming months.

Morocco, Israel, and the US also signed a Joint Declaration on December 22, officializing the diplomatic relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani signed the declaration along with Israel’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and Jared Kushner.

The US received applause from Israel for its peace efforts, which enabled Tel Aviv to restore relations with several countries, including Bahrain, the UAE, Sudan, along with Morocco.

Trump vowed that more countries will join the four countries in the future, including Saudi Arabia.

Morocco and the US share strong diplomatic relations, with both countries regularly vowing to strengthen cooperation further.

The bonds experienced a boost after the US recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10.

Read also: Morocco, Israel Discuss Industrial Cooperation