Eleven of the Best Moroccan Podcasts Everyone Should Follow

The variety of Moroccan podcasts available online use this democratizing medium to uplift underrepresented voices, explore new ways of story-telling, and produce creative content.

Learning about the pirates of Sale, exploring gender dynamics in Morocco, following thrilling true crime stories, and delving into music with members of the gender-bending Kabareh Cheikhats: The ability to explore such a variety of exciting topics is what a collection of the best Moroccan podcasts can offer any curious mind.

It is no secret that podcasting has gained global popularity in recent years as a new and alternative platform for media production. There are over 43 million podcast episodes online as of January 2021, states data collected by PodcastInsights.

The MENA region has not escaped this growing trend. At the beginning of 2018, the online Arabic-speaking podcast platform, ar-podcast.com, counted 300+ podcasts. Only a year later, the platform has seen a 60% growth.

In recent years, Moroccan creators began relying on this medium to explore new stories, to bypass censorship, or to offer a platform for underrepresented voices. Podcast creators view this medium as a democratizing platform that allows them to create original content and target a niche audience.

With topics ranging from sexuality to history, to data science, the wide variety of Moroccan podcasts available online has something to offer for all curious minds. Below is a selection of 10 of the best Moroccan podcasts to follow:

Moroccan Designers ( Designers Marocains) – Art

Moroccan Designers invites Moroccan artists, architects, artists, craftsmen, or designers for a friendly yet enriching conversation. In each episode, you will discover their personal backgrounds, inspirations, and aspirations. The podcast, one of the best in Morocco, aims to “bring a dose of inspiration and motivation for Moroccan creative ideas and projects.” If you want to learn more about Moroccan craftsmanship, interior design, or jewelry making, this podcast is a good place to start.

Not So Manly (Machi Rojola) – Gender, Sexuality

Not So Manly has attracted much media attention for its ground-breaking approach to the discussion on masculinities in Morocco. Created by Soufiane Hennani, a Ph.D. student in Casablanca’s Faculty of Medicine, the podcast questions practices of toxic masculinity. The aim is to advocate for positive masculinity rooted in respect for others, non-violence against women and sexual minorities, and sound mental health. The platform manages to tackle taboos with humor and piercing critique. Machi Rojola’s latest episode is a fascinating tale of the invisibility of women in the arts: “Art needs talent and not gender,” affirms the episode’s title.

History Podcast (Le Podcast Histoire) – History

Reda Allali, journalist and lead singer of Hoba Hoba Spirit, hosts a weekly podcast on Moroccan history. Allali interviews pundits specializing in different angles of Moroccan history. The podcast embarks his listeners on captivating journeys: From the legacies French colonial protectorate to the pirates of Sale or again the political history of cannabis. The journalist hosts another intriguing podcast exploring Moroccan underground culture through the personal narratives of rebellious figures.

Able (9addat) – Feminism

In one of the best local podcasts, Oumaima Zekri Ajarrai highlights the achievements and successes of inspiring Moroccan women. 9addat shares the professional and personal journeys of women entrepreneurs, researchers, artists, and civil society actors. Ajarrai’s objective is to celebrate the courage and fighting spirit of all these women who have followed their convictions to fruition.

During the anxiety-inducing period of COVID-19 lockdown, 9addat launched a series of free online workshops, led by Moroccan experts in different domains, to continue inspiring their listeners. The initiative was a success and 9addat continues to schedule new weekly sessions. The most recent workshop was led by a senior legal counsel who shared legal knowledge on the creation of start-ups for future entrepreneurs.

Cheikha FM – Music

Podcast Aghany tells a passionate story of Moroccan music creation. Through a friendly and engaging conversation between the two hosts, Ghassan El-Hakim and Amine Nawny unravel anecdotes on both local music heritage and its global inspirations. Aghany is rooted in the archiving of Aita music in Morocco. The hosts began the podcast to pursue their passion for local popular music heritage. As members of the one-of-a-kind Kabareh Cheikhats, these talented and gender-bending performers pay homage to legendary Cheikhats such as Fatna Bent Lhoussine, Hajja Hamdaouiya, and Cheikha Coupasse.

True Crime in Darija (L’Crime Bdarija) – True Crime

True-crime is one of the most popular genres in the podcast medium. The dramatic story-telling, the suspense, coupled with listeners’ morbid curiosity, have made true-crime stories a true hit. L’Crime Bdarija brings this trend to Moroccan listeners through stories about local criminals and globally known serial killers.

Experience Podcast (Tajriba Podcast) – Interviews

Youssef Allali, a Paris-based Moroccan, interviews experts in wide-ranging domains: Researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and artists. Allali is interested in people’s experiences and expertise. In a smooth manner, the host engages in long discussions that flow from each individual guest’s personal journey to an attainable introduction to their field of expertise.

Geeks BlaBla – Tech

Geeks BlaBla shares and discusses the latest technology trends in Darija. The platform hosts two podcasts: Moroccan Success Story Episodes and Tech Episodes. The first celebrates the achievements of Moroccan icons in the IT and related fields while the latter is an in-depth discussion around anything and everything related to programming and software engineering. If you are looking for a deep-dive introduction to software security or crypto-currencies, these geeks have your back!

Cinema Podcast (Soulima Podcast) – Film

“Ever wonder why the final movie credit is so long? wonder no more!” Soulima Podcast’s guests are here to explain the roles of all cast members in the production of movies. Youssef Kssiyer, a comedian and scriptwriter, invites costume designers, editors, and directors to demystify the workings of the seventh art. One of the best Moroccan podcast recommendations for all the cinephiles out there!

Now Podcast (Daba Podcast) – Gender, Sexuality

Daba podcast is produced by Taanit, a platform for feminist research. Taanit focuses on gender and sexuality issues through an inclusive feminist approach. Daba Podcast offers a unique space for underrepresented voices in Moroccan society by exploring stories of struggle, love, and family relations of the local LGBTQ community. One of the best in the online Moroccan community, the recently created podcast has attracted over 30,000 listeners in a short six months.