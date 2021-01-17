Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 806 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of January 17, Morocco has had a total of 459,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 988 recoveries, adding to a total of 434,925 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 7,942.

Morocco currently counts 16,804 active COVID-19 cases, including 937 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 69 who are under intubation and 512 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 274 new COVID-19 cases and 14 coronavirus-related deaths.

Read Also: Minister: Morocco Did Not Yet Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 142 new cases and three deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (111 cases, five deaths).

The regions of Souss-Massa (68 cases, no deaths), the Oriental region (64 cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (57 cases, three deaths), Fez-Meknes (42 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (29 cases), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (seven cases), Draa-Tafilalet (five cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (four cases), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (three cases, two deaths) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 94,6%, while the rate of death is still at 1.7%.