Visit of King Mohammed VI to Israel Depends on Re-Launch of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations

A few weeks after Morocco’s decision to normalize ties with Tel Aviv, Netanyahu invited King Mohammed VI to visit Israel.

Spread the love

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has reportedly set the re-launch of negotiations between Israel and Morocco as a condition to accept Israel’s PM invitation to visit Tel Aviv.

On Monday, Israeli news outlet Maariv quoted French diplomatic sources who said that Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is adamant about the resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

The demand is a condition that the King set in order to accept Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to visit Israel, the news outlet reported.

On December 25 of last year, King Mohammed VI and Netanyahu held a phone conversation in which the Israeli prime minister invited the Moroccan monarch to visit Israel.

During the phone call, King Mohammed VI also reiterated Morocco’s position regarding the Palestinian cause.

The monarch told Netanyahu that Morocco’s position regarding the cause is “consistent, constant and unchanged.”

He also reaffirmed Morocco’s determination to continue to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

Prior to his conversation with the Israeli PM, King Mohammed VI reiterated the same position to the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.

In a letter to the Palestinian authority, the King said that the Palestinian cause is as important to Morocco as the Sahara conflict.

Read also: The US-Morocco-Israel Agreement and the Triumph of Pragmatism

Morocco also encouraged Israel and Palestine to engage in talks to reach a final and comprehensive solution to end the conflict.

The King’s statement followed Morocco’s announcement to re-establish ties with Israel. King Mohammed VI announced the news on December 10.

The announcement included vows from both Israel and Morocco to cooperate in different fields, including trade and economy.

The two countries vowed to open liaison offices as well as direct flights in the coming months.

Following the announcement, a high-level delegation from Israel led by Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat visited Morocco on December 22.

The delegation also included senior US officials, including Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner.

King Mohammed VI received the delegation in a royal audience in Rabat’s royal palace and attended the signing ceremony of a Joint Declaration between Morocco, the US, and Israel.

The declaration officialized the warming of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and highlighted the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Read Also: Morocco’s Ruling Party Condemns Israel’s Attacks in Palestine