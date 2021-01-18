Algeria to Repatriate Trapped Algerian Students From Morocco After Backlash

Algerian press lashed out at Algeria’s government for refusing to help the trapped students in Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport.

Rabat – Algeria has finally decided to repatriate the 12 Algerian students who have been trapped in Morocco’s Casablanca airport since January 11.

Algerian authorities announced that Algeria’s carrier Air Algerie will repatriate the students through two flights scheduled for January 18-21.

The repatriation flights will also take home other Algerian citizens stranded in Morocco.

La Voix du Maghreb quoted Algeria’s embassy in Morocco, saying that stranded Algerians could buy return tickets from the Air Algerie agency in Casablanca.

The passengers will have to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Algerian news outlets lashed out at the country’s authorities for the lack of assistance in support of he Algerian students.

The students were unable to enter Canada as Montreal demanded that they should meet extra entry conditions.

“The Canadian border services in Montreal required them to meet entry conditions that they were not told about when they began the process of obtaining their study visa,” wrote Algerian news outlet Algerie Part Plus.

The students then flew back to Morocco’s Casablanca, with Algeria not allowing them to go back home due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

The Alggerian news outlet also reported that Algerian authorities refused to allow Royal Air Maroc to repatriate the students to their country. The Moroccan carrier was also helping the students, including giving them food on a daily basis.

“RAM brings meals and food to the students on a daily basis. But unfortunately there is nothing more we can to alleviate the suffering of these students,” one RAM official told an Algerian news outlet.