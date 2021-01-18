Chile Supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

Chile joins the list of countries supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan in an accelerating diplomatic momentum.

Spread the love

Rabat- The Chilean Chamber of Deputies has unanimously adopted a text supporting Morocco’s autonomy initiative and the UN-led political process in Western Sahara.

Chaired by MP Jaime Naranjo Ortiz, Chile’s committee on external relations hosted a discussion on the latest developments concerning Western Sahara. The commission expressed its support for the sovereignty of Morocco over the Sahara and endorsed the proclamation of US President Donald Trump on December 10.

The Commission described the US’ decision as a “historic and solemn act,” adding that this proclamation is a “legal and political force that promotes peace and development,” reported Morocco’s state media.

The Moroccan-Chilean diplomatic ties have strengthened in recent years.

In February 2020, Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani received the speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, Ivan Flores in Rabat. During the meeting, Flores reiterated Chile’s support of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

In 2019, the president of Chile, Sebastián Pinera, also asserted his country’s “support for the serious efforts of Morocco” in Western Sahara. The proposal of the Autonomy Plan is a path to “reach a realistic, viable and definitive political solution,” he argued.

Morocco’s position on Western Sahara has received widespread international support following the US recognition of Morocco’s territorial sovereignty.

December 2020 saw many countries decide to inaugurate their diplomatic representations in Dakhla and Laayoune, further consolidating the growing sense that Morocco’s Autonomy Plan is the most viable way out of the Sahara conflict.

On January 15, the US State Department and Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a virtual conference on the Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara. The session brought together ministers and diplomats from over 40 nations. Morocco’s Autonomy Plan has secured the official support of dozens of countries, mainly from Africa, the Gulf, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

During the conference, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker stated that “the international community should be supportive of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as the realistic solution.”