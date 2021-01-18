Dakhla Crowned Dream Destination 2021

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s National Tourism Office (ONMT) and Tourisma Post have crowned Dakhla “Dream Destination 2021.”

Following a major survey conducted by Morocco’s office of tourism and the tourism-oriented website Tourisma Post, Dakhla won the votes as the craze for the destination continues to grow.

The leading staff of the National Tourism Office visited Dakhla on Friday to present trophies to the city officials and to the most deserving tourism professionals of the region.

The event celebrates an “outstanding destination” and underlines Morocco’s efforts to position Dakhla on the international scene as a “first-class seaside destination,” underlines the office’s director, Adel El Fakir in a press release.

8 trophies were awarded to officials from Dakhla’s city council and to tourism operators, including Lamine Benomar, Wali of the Dakhla Oued Eddahab Region, and the managers of Dakhla Attitude Group. The group owns 6 seaside resorts in Dakhla which represent 60% of the tourist activity of the city.

The “pearl of the south” is growing to become a full-fledged seaside destination for local and international tourists alike. In light of the increasing demand for tourism and hospitality professions in the region of Dakhla, Morocco inaugurated in December 2020 a Specialized Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (ISHT) in the southern city. Minister of Education Said Amzazi said, “Dakhla is experiencing real development, so it is necessary to support the tourism sector by training a skilled workforce.”

Meanwhile, Dakhla has attracted new flight routes even during the global health crisis. Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced earlier in January a new route connecting Dakhla and Paris. Connecting continental Europe with Dakhla, the new flight route will be the first of its kind.

Morocco is ramping up efforts to revitalize the tourism sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. The country’s southern regions and their international appeal can help boost the vital sector.