COVID-19 Number of Patients in Morocco Reached 16,481

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 473 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

With the new confirmed infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 460,144 as of January 18 at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s health authorities also confirmed 761 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the pandemic to 435, 686.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco confirmed 35 COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll reached 7,977.

Morocco currently counts 16,481 active COVID-19 cases, including 930 patients in critical situations.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra took over the Casablanca-Settat region as the most affected region in the country.

In the past 24 hours, the region confirmed 1133 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths.

Casablanca-Settat region came second with 107 cases and eight deaths, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima with 55 new cases and seven deaths, Fez-Meknes (51 cases, two deaths), and Souss-Massa (47 cases, five deaths).

The Oriental region confirmed 42 cases and four deaths, and was followed by Marrakech-Safi (17 cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalt (10 cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10 cases, zero death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (nine cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (seven cases, zero death); and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (five cases, zero death).

The national recovery rate remains a steady 94,6%, while the rate of death is still at 1.7%.