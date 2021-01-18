Departing US Ambassador Visits Head of Morocco’s Security Services

Spread the love

US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer met today, January 18, with Abdellatif Hammouchi, the head of Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Fischer visited the DGSN-DGST headquarters in Rabat alongside his wife Jennifer to bid the head of Moroccan security services farewell.

The ambassador’s mission to Morocco is set to end on Wednesday, January 20, when US President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn-in. When US ambassadors are political appointees, it is customary for the heads of American diplomatic missions to end their missions when a new US administration is sworn-in.

During today’s visit, Fischer commended the quality of Morocco-US relations. He spoke highly of Morocco’s role in strengthening stability and security in North Africa and the Sahel.

Fischer’s decision to meet with Hammouchi as one of his last official actions before leaving Morocco speaks volumes of the level of security cooperation between the North African country and the US.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a similar visit during his trip to Rabat in December 2019. While talking to Hammouchi, Pompeo applauded Morocco’s approach to dealing with security issues such as terrorism.

Before visiting the DGSN-DGST headquarters, Fischer held a press conference at the US Embassy in Rabat to talk about his experience in Morocco.

He described the kingdom as “one of the most wonderful, beautiful, hospitable countries in the world.”

Despite staying in Morocco for only one year, between January 2020 and January 2021, Fischer was able to leave a mark in the history of Morocco-US relations.

Moroccans will always remember him as the first US diplomat to ever set foot in Morocco’s southern provinces.

While Fischer was leading the US diplomatic mission in Rabat, Morocco-US relations reached unprecedented heights, notably when outgoing US President Donald Trump announced his country’s support of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Fischer’s visit to Dakhla, in southern Morocco, alongside a senior US delegation, sought to affirm American support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.