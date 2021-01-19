US, Morocco Celebrate Signing of MoU Promoting Jewish Heritage

The US and a Moroccan NGO signed a memorandum of understanding on the fight against anti-Semitism and Islamphobia with Moroccan NGO Mimouna Association.

Rabat – Elan Carr, the US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism praised the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Moroccan NGO Mimouna. The MoU aims to promote coexistence and Jewish heritage in Morocco.

During his participation in a virtual meeting, Carr also congratulated King Mohammed VI’s “vision for peace.”

The meeting marked the signing of the agreement on the fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. the agreement, the US State Department and the NGO seek to develop programs that promote mutual respect and coexistence between Arab and Jewish people

The agreement also seeks to enable the programs to build on the school curriculum in Morocco, the first country in the region to include Jewish history and culture in its textbooks.

The US Department of State signed the agreement with Moroccan NGO Mimouna, which seeks to preserve and promote the Moroccan Jewish heritage. Carr signed the agreement with the founder of the association, El Mehdi Boudra, who expressed gratitude to the US support for the NGO’s mission.

During his participation, the US official explained that the King’s vision is based on “the affection between the Arab and Jewish peoples and between the Muslim and Jewish religions.”

Carr also expressed satisfaction with the work done by the Moroccan NGO, describing its efforts to promote Jewish heritage as “remarkable” and “profound.”

US Ambassador to Morocco Lalla Joumala commented on the new agreement, saying that the new partnership comes “at the right time.” She said the agreement seeks to convey to the world Morocco’s commitment and efforts to combat Islamophobia, and anti-semitism, as well as all forms of hatred.

“This memorandum of understanding also strengthens the deep and long-standing partnership between our two countries in the fight against all forms of intolerance and the promotion of mutual peace and cohabitation,” she said.

Ellie Cohanm, Deputy Special envory for the monitoring and the fight against anti-Semitism expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to promote religious coexistence , saying that the Jewish community of Morocco dates back to “antiquity.”

“The signing of this memorandum is not only dedicated to honoring Morocco’s Jewish past but to creating a future of harmony and tolerance for all generations to come,” she said.