Moroccan Actress Loubna Abidar Defends Revenge Porn Victim ‘Moulat Lkhimar

Several human rights activists, public figures, and citizens expressed disappointment regarding the verdict a Moroccan court handed a 29-year-old single mom known as “Moulat Lkhimar.”

The Court of First Instance in Tetouan, northern Morocco, sentenced the woman to one month in prison on January 14. The sentence received backlash from right activists and public figures, including controversial actress Loubna Abidar.

In a Facebook post, the actress expressed her compassion with the victim and condemned those who shared the victim’s private video on social networks.

“Those people do not care about the mental state of the [victim’s] parents, nor about the youth who live in a society where [people] love to get into each other’s business,” the actress wrote.

Abidar argued that Moroccans should come together and help each other build a strong society, despite challenges.

“Instead, you [Moroccans] are wrecking families and resulting in prison sentences for people who did not cause you any harm,” she continued.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court also asked “Moulat Lkhimar” to pay a fine of MAD 500 ($56) for extramarital sex and indecent assault.

Loubna Abidar rose to fame in 2015 after she played the role of a prostitute in the controversial Moroccan movie, “Much loved.”

She fled Morocco to France one year later after strangers in Casablanca physically assaulted her.

A video that went viral at the time showed Abidar with a bruised and swollen face. The actress claimed that security services and doctors refused to assist her after the assault.

Casablanca’s police department denounced Abidar’s allegations.

