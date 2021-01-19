Morocco Extends Night Curfew by 2 More Weeks

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco will extend its nation-wide COVID-19 curfew by two more weeks, the government has just announced.

The measure takes effect starting today, January 19 at 9 p.m.

The government said the decision comes amid new developments related to COVID-19, especially the emergence of the new strains of the pandemic in some neighbouring countries. The measure is also in line with preventive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Morocco announced the night curfew measures on the evening of December 21. The government extended the measure on January 14.

Read Also: Morocco Extends COVID-19 Night Curfew by Another Week

Meanwhile, the Moroccan health ministry announced it recorded the first case of the new strain of COVID-19 on Monday.

The announcement urged the government to take more strict measures, including suspending travel from and to four countries.

On Monday, Morocco decided to suspend travel from and to Australia, Brazil, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The travel suspension came into effect today, January 19.

The decision was due to the detection of the first case of the new strain of COVID-19. The ministry said the carrier of the new strain is a Moroccan citizen who visited Ireland.

The patient is currently in quarantine in Casablanca.

All people who were in contact with the patient have also been quarantined.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Morocco. To date, the country confirmed 460,144 COVID-19 cases, including 435,686 recoveries, and 7,977 deaths.