Rico Verhoeven believes that Badr Hari is not ready to quit the ring, wishing to face him again in a new fight.

Spread the love

Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven said recently that he would not mind facing kickboxer Badr Hari once again.

According to Dutch media, Verhoeven said that he is ready to meet Badr Hari in the ring once again should the Moroccan champion win potential fights with other rivals.

The Dutch champion said he enjoyed Badr Hari’s last match against Benjamin Adegbuyi.

The Romanian kickboxer “did exactly what he had to do,” Rico Virhoeven said, referring to Abegbuyi’s defeat of Badr Hari.

Hari lost to the Romanian kickboxer on December 19, 2020. The Romanian kickboxer finished the fight with a knockout, handing Badr Hari his third defeat in a row.

Despite rumors on Hari’s retirement, Verhoeven believesthat Hari might not be ready to quit the ring .

Hari’s latest defeat follows his fight against Verhoeven in December 2019; he had to give up during the match due to his leg injury.

After a long absence from social media since his last fight, Morocco’s golden boy shared a photo of himself and a longtime acquaintance having a meal on his Instagram account.

“Always laughing with my browski..”, Badr Hari wrote in his photo caption.

The photo reassured Badr Hari’s fans that the champion still holds good spirit despite his last defeat.

Rico Verhoeven, meanwhile, is set to fight against Moroccan Kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik on January 30, 2021.