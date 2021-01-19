Morocco Confirms 1,246 COVID-19 Cases, 940 recoveries in 24 Hours

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

With the new confirmed infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 461,390 as of January 19 at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s health authorities also confirmed 940 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the pandemic to 436,626.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco confirmed 34 COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll reached 8011.

Morocco currently counts 16,753 active COVID-19 cases, including 865 patients in critical situations.

The Casablanca-Settat region is the most affected region in the country with 544 news cases and 13 related deaths. The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came second with 262 confirmed cases and two fatalities.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases and threecoronavirus-related deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 79 cases and five deaths, and was followed by Souss-Massa (70 cases, two deaths) Marrakech-Safi (61 cases, two deaths), Fez-Meknes (33 cases, two deaths) Draa-Tafilalt (33 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (20 cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (12 cases, zero death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (12 cases, three deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (six cases, zero death).

The national recovery rate remains a steady 94,6%, while the rate of death is still at 1.7%.