Rabat – Nexans Group inaugurated on Tuesday a new factory for the Telecom Systems Business Unit in Nouaceur, an area in Morocco’s Casablanca-Settat region.

The new factory will produce optical fiber cable connectorization accessories for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), 5G, Data center and local computer network applications.

Minister of Industry and Trade Moulay Hafid Elalmy inaugurated the new factory located in the industrial acceleration zone in Nouaceur.

The factory covers an area of over 6,000 square meters, including 3,000 square meter of production workshop.

The plant will offer job opportunities toa workforce of 250 to 300 by 2022. It will allow the group to increase its production capacity, while expanding its product range to offer new services for supply chain optimization and cable connectorization.

It will also serve both the European and North African markets.

Elalamy said the new investment in Morocco by industrial leader Nexans is in line with the European strategy for “rationalizing the supply chain.”

He said the investment mirror’s Morocco’s competitiveness and “the resilience of the national industrial sector in the context of crisis.”

Executive Vice-President of Nexans Business Group Industry Solutions & Projects Julien Hueber said that the new production unit allows the company to pursue its development strategy “in this fast-growing region.”

“The investment illustrates the Group’s desire to better serve its customers, by improving our responsiveness and the quality of our products, and by offering services with our range of telecoms and datacom products,” he said.

Nexans is present in 34 countries through commercial activities. The group has a workforce of nearly 26,000 people.

In 2019, the group’s sales were estimated at € 6.7 billion.