Minister of Justice: Morocco Needs to Modernize Its Courts

Agadir – Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, the Moroccan Minister of Justice, discussed the modernization of the national judicial system on Monday, January 18. Speaking at a meeting in Casablanca’s Mundiapolis University, Abdelkader explored Morocco’s lingering challenges in terms of the governance of the judicial administration.

The Moroccan minister mainly discussed the incoming Penal Code, the means to bridge the “distance between courts and citizens”, the role of mediation and arbitration, as well as the promotion of human resources.

Abdelkader pointed to the need for efficient mobilization of human resources and an increased implementation of new technologies to achieve modernization within a judicial context.

“It would be pointless to speak of judicial efficiency and modernization of the entire system if we do not have an administration based on efficient human resources and new technologies,” he said.

Abdelkader also pointed to the need for transparency and efficiency in implementing accountability mechanisms, as well as the need for the administration to break with “the dominant culture.” The minister reminded his audience that courts are not only for exercising judicial powers, but also for providing administrative services to the general public.

The courts, he concluded, “will have to undergo a qualitative transformation in the future” to ensure the improvement of services and the modernization of the judicial system. The aim is to ensure good governance as is the case for other public sectors, stressed the minister.