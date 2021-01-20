Morocco Records Significant Decline in School Dropouts in 2019-2020 Season

The decline in school dropouts concerned the three education levels in Morocco.

Rabat – The 2019-2020 academic year marked a decline in school drops out in Morocco, the country’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi announced on Tuesday.

The minister said that school dropouts in three education levels in Morocco were limited to less than 55,200 students.

He said that the percentage of students who dropped out of school between the 2018 2020 school seasons moved from 2.7% to 2.1% in primary school.

During the same periods, the percentage of students who dropped out of middle schools moved from 12.1% to 10.4% and highschool from 8.8% to 7.4%.

Amzazi said that the number of education establishments reached 11,487 in this school season, including 6,309 in rural areas.

The number of boarding schools reached 924 across the country, of which 575 are in rural areas.

The minister said that the network of community schools reached 188 (64 additional schools) compared to the 2017-2018 school season.

The ministry also vowed to construct 104 additional county schools

He announced a new program to expand the number of community schools through the construction of 150 new establishments during the 2022-2026 period. The project will be in partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB), he said.

The COVID-19 crisis increased education challenges in Morocco. During the 2019-2020 academic year, Morocco adopted a remote education program due to the health measures it adopted in March 2020.

Students in remote areas were among the pupils who experienced the most severe challenges due to lack of resources to continue distance learning.

The ministry put in place classes through national television channels to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

In the current season, Morocco has adopted a remote education program but parents have the option to choose whether they want to send their children to schools for in-person classes.

Pupils in remote areas have also experienced challenges due to lack of education facilities, with many having to walk several miles in difficult conditions to reach schools.

In recent weeks, the cold snaps have made the situation more difficult for rural areas.