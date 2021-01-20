Fish Landing at Morocco’s Tan-Tan Port Reaches $58.8 Million

Spread the love

The value of fish landings at the port of Tan-Tan in southern Morocco reached MAD 526 million ($58.8 million) for a weight estimated at 96.71 million tonnes of fish.

The National Fisheries Office (ONP) said that the value marks a decrease in terms of weight compared to 2019.

The overall volume of landings of fishery products reached 117.64 million tonnes for a value of MAD 647.83 ( $72.3million ).

The ONP delegation in Tan-Tan said that the number of fishing units in 2020 stood at 670, including 258small-scale fishing boats, 190 longliners, 68 trawlers, and 154 sardine boats

The port in Tan-Tan is among the major units across Morocco, contributing to the socio-economic development in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region.

As of Sembeter 2020, Morocco produced 987,000 tonnes of fish, representing a 3% decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

The productions’ value stood at $1.04 billion, representing a 4% decline in 209.

The decrease is due to the pandemic-induced suspension of fishing activities in some Moroccan ports.

In 2018, Morocco’s volume of fish caught off the coast and in artisanal fisheries totaled 1.31 million tonnes.

In 2020 Morocco’s fish and maritime products’ exports reached 570,000 tonnes in the first nine months of last year. The value of the exported fisheries products amounted to $1.66 billion.

The recorded volume represents a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2019.