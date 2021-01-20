Explosion in Madrid Destroys Building, Kills 2

Initial examination revealed that the explosion is due to a gas leak.

Spread the love

A strong explosion of unknown origin occurred Wednesday afternoon in a building in the center of Madrid, according to the Spanish National Television (TVE).

The explosion partially destroyed the six-story building, located next to a school and a nursing home in the center of the Spanish capital. The school nearby was empty, according to converging sources, because classes had not resumed yet following a record snowfall in Madrid. The nearby nursing home was evacuated, although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

The Madrid emergency information office said in a tweet that at least 2 people died in the blast, 6 were slightly injured, and 2 were seriously injured. It added that an initial assessment linked the explosion to a gas leak.

Firefighters and police are intervening in the area, according to the statement. The police evacuated the surrounding area. However, firefighters were reportedly unable to enter the building due to an ongoing fire.

Photos and videos on social media showed a multi-level residential building with serious damage.

Acaba de haber una explosión terrible en la Calle Toledo. pic.twitter.com/CggzntAmtQ — Leire Ariz Sarasketa (@leireariz) January 20, 2021

Emergency services posted a video showing large amounts of debris littering the street.

Balance #explosión en la calle Toledo. 2 personas fallecidas, 6 heridos leves, uno moderado y uno grave trasladado a La Paz. @SAMUR_PC @BomberosMad @policiademadrid y @policia continúan trabajando en la zona. pic.twitter.com/N4IbUD0PY9 — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 20, 2021

This story is still in development.