Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

With the new confirmed infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 462,542 as of January 20 at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s health authorities also confirmed 1329 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the pandemic to 437,955.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco confirmed 32 COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll reached 8043.

Morocco currently counts 16,544 active COVID-19 cases, including 865 patients in critical situations.

The Casablanca-Settat region is the most affected region in the country with 420 news cases and 15 related deaths. The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came second with 234 confirmed cases and five fatalities.

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra confirmed 142 new COVID-19 cases and four coronavirus-related deaths.

The Oriental region confirmed 105 cases and two deaths and was followed by Souss-Massa (78 cases, zero death) Marrakech-Safi (54 cases, two deaths), Fez-Meknes (51 cases, two deaths) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (25 cases, zero deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (16 cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalt (16 cases, zero death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (eight cases, one death), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (three cases, zero death).

The national recovery rate remains a steady 94.7%, while the rate of death is still at 1.7%.

While Morocco’s COVID-19 response has elicited plaudits from a number of observers, there is still anxiety over repeated extensions of emergency measures. In November, Moroccan authorities started marketing a national vaccination campaign to address citizens’ concerns, saying that the campaign will happen in “a few weeks.”

Earlier this week, however, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani declared that health authorities in the country are still uncertain about when they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine doses the government has ordered.

El Othmani blamed the delay on the competitiveness of the global market for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that “rich countries” are paying up to nine times the asking price of the vaccines to get the available doses.