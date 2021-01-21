Saad Lamjarrad to Record Adhan, Religious Songs as ‘Ongoing Charity’

Saad Lamjarrad said he will offer the adhan and religious songs recordings to all radio stations as an act of “ongoing charity.”

Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarrad has announced he is in preparation to record the Muslim call to prayer as well as other religious songs.

The singer said he wants his fans to remember him through things that bring them close to God.

In an interview with MBC Trending, Saad Lamjarrad noted that the idea of singing religious songs was always present.

“We sing about Love, and we dance, but we can’t forget about our God,” said the artist.

He said it is important to be involved in “ongoing charity” (Sadaqah Jariyah) and make religious songs in order for people to remember you with beautiful things, such as God and God’s names.

“I am planning inshallah to do more religious songs and record Adhan (prayer) – as soon as possible,” said the singer, adding that he will offer these songs and recordings to all Moroccan radio stations.

The Moroccan singer’s work was extremely successful in recent years, earning a Guinness World Record achievement after one of his music videos reached 700 million views on youtube within three months, as well as becoming the first Arab African singer to gain the Youtube diamond button in 2020.

But his artistic career was interrupted multiple times in 2017, 2018, and 2019 due to a series of rape allegations in France that led to his arrest.

In October 2020, the Cairo Show Theatre canceled Saad Lamjarrad’s concert which was scheduled for December 2020 due to a campaign on Twitter and Facebook that called for the Moroccan singer to be canceled.

The campaign was launched by thousands of Egyptians because of the multiple rape charges Saad Lamjarrad was facing.

Some of the hashtags in Arabic that went viral during the campaign translate, “Saad_Lamjarred_Rapist,” and “We_Don’t_Want_Lamjarred_in_Egypt”