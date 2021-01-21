Samir Bennis Morocco Enjoys ‘Unmatched’ Stability in MENA, Africa

Spread the love

Moroccan foreign policy expert Samir Bennis has argued that Morocco’s stability is “unmatched” in the Maghreb, the Arab world, and in Africa.

“This has been the case for the past seven decades. Morocco has even been one of the few countries to weather the storm of the Arab Spring,” he explained.

Bennis shared his analysis on how Morocco’s stability gives the country a competitive edge in attracting foreign investments during an online conference broadcasted on January 18 as part of the sixth Morocco Day event.

According to Bennis, Morocco’s stability allows the country to be a privileged destination for investors.

“Morocco has reached a stage of resilience and maturity that enables it to position itself as one of the best go-to locations and countries for any businessperson seeking to increase their portfolio and to find new opportunities where they can make profit,” the expert said.

The Moroccan analyst stressed the importance of stability in encouraging foreign investments: “The first sine qua non condition for every investor, whether it is a Moroccan or a foreigner, before making a decision [to invest] is whether the country is stable or not.”

“Nobody would want to invest in a country where the government could be overthrown in the next few years, especially if the investor is putting all their life savings into the investment,” he continued.

In addition to stability, Bennis argued, Morocco enjoys privileged relationships with countries from West Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa, thanks to the country’s pan-African policy over the past 15 years.

Morocco’s openness to sub-Saharan Africa allows the country to be a gateway to the African markets, the expert said, highlighting how such an advantage serves as an additional incentive for foreign investors to choose Morocco for their projects.

“In this aspect, Morocco has the best competitive advantage in the entire region, which will encourage foreign investors to invest more in the country,” Bennis said.

The foreign policy expert shed light on Morocco’s economic and political stability after he gave an extensive presentation about the obstacles that face foreigners wishing to invest in Morocco and how Moroccan officials can help reduce investment barriers.