Moroccan Universities to Adopt Bachelor System in 2021

Initially intended for September 2020, the new “Anglophone” system will replace the French model during the coming school year.

Moroccan universities are set to implement the Bachelor system as of September 2021, announced Morocco’s Minister of National Education Said Amzzazi.

Moroccan universities initially intended to adopt the Bachelor system for the current academic year, starting in September 2020. But the launch was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new system will be gradually implemented in higher education institutions. Students who enroll in the academic year 2021-2022 will be the ones affected by the change, while those who are in the second year or higher will continue their studies according to the current License, Master, Doctorate (LMD) system.

Moroccan universities are invited to submit course proposals to the National Agency for Evaluation and Quality Assurance of Higher Education starting May 2021. The agency will evaluate and approve the new curriculum before launching student registration nationwide.

The Bachelor’s degree will replace the current three-year license model. The new system, the most common university degree worldwide, will require 240 credits. Including 30 credits per semester, 60 per year for 48 modules over the entire four years.

The Bachelor’s system is expected to improve the employability of Moroccan students by focusing on foreign languages, soft skills, civic and professional development. The new curriculum will also boost technology training and will open up new disciplines.

The shift from a French model to what is generally perceived as an Anglophone system will open Moroccan higher education institutions to international opportunities. The new system will also facilitate the international mobility of Moroccan students and will make Moroccan universities more attractive to foreign students.

Moroccan universities are moving towards a cosmopolitan model of higher education which will ramp up opportunities for cross-country academic collaborations.