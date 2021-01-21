Morocco’s Ministries To Recruit 400 People With Special Needs

The government initiative stresses the need for inclusive employment in Morocco’s public sector.

Rabat – The Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform announced on Wednesday Morocco’s plan to offer 400 jobs to people with special needs.

Morocco’s government is set to organize a standardized competitive exam for people with special needs, a national campaign to recruit candidates for the 400 positions across multiple ministerial sectors, according to Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The standardized competitive exam is scheduled for Monday, February 22, and will take place at the National Higher School for Administration in Rabat among other institutions.

The government will allocate people who successfully pass the national exam for different positions according to their skills, abilities, and the needs of government sectors.

The job offers are open in 15 ministerial departments, including in the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Environment, and the High Commission for Planning (HCP), among other government sectors, added the head of government.

The government allocated, in December 2019, 200 positions to people with disabilities. El Othmani described the initiative as means to implement “the principle of equity for the benefit of this category, through the civil service.”

Morocco’s government announced in 2019 a series of measures aimed to better the living conditions of people with disabilities, particularly in the field of education and vocational training. These included the launch of the first program, Rafik, to train professional care-takers of people who are on the autism spectrum. The program intends to train 3,600 qualified care-takers, tutors, and educators for people diagnosed with autism.

However, the latest statistics from Morocco’s High Commission for Planning, published in 2014, underline an alarming situation for Moroccan people with special needs.

HCP counted 1.7 million citizens with disabilities, approximately 5.1% of the total population. The report added that 70% are illiterate and 94.7 % are economically inactive.

During a protest disability rights activists organized in 2019, Hafid El Hanouni, a member of the National Association of Visually Impaired People, told Morocco World News:

“We want the government to activate their plans to promote handicapped people’s rights. They keep giving us fake promises to improve Morocco’s image on the international level, but in reality, disabled people in Morocco are still living in a very difficult situation.”

The disability rights activist’s statement highlighted the need for Morocco to implement concrete measures to improve the living conditions of people with special needs and to ensure their rights to safety, education, employment, and social grants.