Polish Company LUG Light Factory to Expand in Southern Morocco

Polish company LUG Light Factory signed today, January 21, a declaration of intent to invest in Morocco’s southern provinces.

LUG Light Factory President Ryszard Wtorkowski signed the declaration at the company’s headquarters in Zielona Gora, western Poland, in the presence of Morocco’s Ambassador to Warsaw, Abderrahim Atmoun.

The document declares the company’s intent to open a production unit of electrical equipment, as part of a joint venture with a local operator.

The Polish company specializes in the manufacturing of lamps and luminaires for indoor and outdoor spaces. LUG Light Factory provides lighting in offices, industrial units, sport facilities, shopping centers, universities, hospitals, hotels, and other public spaces.

The lighting operator currently employs more than 600 workers in Poland and has expanded in the UAE, France, the UK, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and Ukraine. Morocco would be the first African country to host a branch of LUG Light Factory.

The company is one of the most important lighting operators in Poland. It recently earned a contract worth nearly €10 million ($12.2 million) to provide public lighting in Warsaw.

During the signing ceremony, Wtorkowski told Atmoun that a business delegation from LUG Light Factory will soon make a prospecting visit to Morocco’s southern provinces.

“We would like to expand in Morocco in particular because of its stable economic situation, the high quality of its infrastructure, and the large number of projects in which our products could potentially be used,” the Polish businessman said.

“I am convinced that with our experience, our know-how, and our technological capabilities, LUG can be very successful on the Moroccan market and contribute to its sustainable development, thanks to the use of modern LED light solutions,” he added.

LUG Light Factory is now the second Polish company that has materialized its intention to invest in Morocco’s southern provinces through an official declaration.

In December 2020, Warsaw-based helicopter manufacturer FlyArgo signed a joint declaration with the Moroccan ambassador to Poland to formalize its project to expand in Morocco.

More recently, on January 13, Atmoun met with a group of Polish investors and stakeholders who expressed their eagerness to visit Morocco’s southern provinces and discover the business opportunities they offer.