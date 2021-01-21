Polisario, Algeria Share Fake News on US Western Sahara Proclamation

Some pro-Polisario outlets explained the absence of Trump’s proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara as a change of heart from the new US administration.

Spread the love

Rabat – Polisario and Algeria are sparing no efforts to continue to promote fake news regarding Western Sahara.

Some outlets shared false claims after the proclamation former US President Donald Trump signed in December to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara disappeared from the original page on the White House website.

The article by the State Department regarding the US decision to open a consulate in Dakhla also shows “error 404.”

The absence of the documents from their original links led Polisario and its supporters to make quick judgements without fact checking.

Their claims ignored that documents published by a president whose mandate has ended are deleted and moved to a page for proclamations of a former president.

The White House moved Trump’s proclamation to a new archive page specialized in saving all Trump’s decisions and proclamations.

The standard procedure took place after President Joe Biden’s inauguration yesterday.

The Trump administration-specific webpage now contains the US presidential proclamation recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

On December 10 Trump signed the proclamation and announced that the US will open a consulate in Dakhla.

The decision also includes explicit US support for Morocco’s territorial integrity. Under the proclamation, the US believes that the conflict should end based on Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

Morocco submitted the autonomy initiative to the Security Council in 2007.

The plan suggests making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region that remains under Morocco’s sovereignty. It would allow the region’s inhabitants to manage their social, economic, and political affairs while Morocco handles defense and diplomacy.

This is not the first time Algeria and Polisario have shared fake news regarding Western Sahara.

Since November 2020, Polisario and Algeria have touted a fake war in Wester Sahara.

Polisario claims they are attacking Morocco’s military personnel in UN-restricted areas.

The Polisario Front declared war in the region after sending its militias to the Guerguerat buffer zone to carry out illegal protests. Morocco informed the UN of the illegal actions, the international body failed to force Polisario’s militias to leave.

On November 13, Morocco sent military personnel who lifted a blockade halting commercial and civil traffic between Morocco and Mauritania.