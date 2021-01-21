Snail Slime Cosmetics: INDH, Chalale Atlas Empower Moroccan Women

The women at Chalale Atlas produce several beauty products suitable for many skin types, which have been clinically tested in an accredited laboratory in Marrakech.

Spread the love

Rabat – With support from Morocco’s National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), five women from the Chalale Atlas cooperative in the province of Azilal, central Morocco, are creating cosmetics made with a one-of-a-kind ingredient: Snail slime.

As part of the third phase of its 2019-2023 program that aims to improve income and economic inclusion of young people, INDH provided financial support for the innovative project of MAD 150,000 ($16,722), according to Morocco’s press agency.

The sum will help the Chalale Atlas cooperative in its workshops and in purchasing the equipment and material necessary to make the snail slime-based cosmetics. The INDH partnership also supports the women to better promote the project at the local and national levels.

Chalale Atlas invested MAD 50,000 ($5,574) in the development of the project, whose beneficiaries have also undergone training with INDH support. This included courses about manufacturing, how to improve their beauty products in an approved laboratory, and sales and marketing techniques.

Scientists have found that snail abstract, or mucus, is full of rich nutrients such as hyaluronic acid, glycoprotein, and proteoglycans, as well as antimicrobial properties, which are proven to boost human skin health.

Aside from its cosmetic benefits, snail slime also has healing, soothing, and anti-aging properties, and can be used as a naturally safe and effective alternative treatment in open wound management of partial-thickness burns in adults.

The women at Chalale Atlas are able to use snail slime to produce several beauty products suitable for many skin types. An accredited laboratory in Marrakech clinically tested all products before approving them for sale.

“Maison Du Safran” in Azilal and the “Moroccan Space for Social and Solidarity Economy” (EMESSE) are marketing the products.

King Mohammed VI chaired the launch ceremony of the third phase of INDH’s human development initiative on September 19, 2018.

This phase specifically focuses on improving infrastructure and social services, supporting the country’s most vulnerable, increasing income for youth, and supporting human development for future generations.

Read also: INDH Carried Out 183 Youth Empowerment Projects in Beni Mellal Province