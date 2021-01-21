Morocco, World Bank Partner on Sustainable Coastline Management

Spread the love

Agadir – The World Bank Group, with the assistance of the government of Italy, has presented a plan for the sustainable coastline management of Morocco’s Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

The Regional Coastal Scheme (RCS) will be the first of its kind in Morocco. It aims to promote the sustainable development of the coast. The multilateral scheme will involve different initiatives, sectors, and land uses, covering elements such as natural resource management, ports, tourism, city planning, and fishing.

According to the World Bank, Morocco will be able to use the pilot RCS as a model for scaling up similar future initiatives.



“Coastline sustainable management is a cornerstone of Morocco’s territorial development,” said Jesko Hentschel, World Bank Maghreb Country Director. “At the same time, identifying coastlines’ untapped potential for job creation and income generating activities is critical—especially in a post-Covid context—to flesh out strategies promoting sustainable economic activities around the coastal zones.”



The RCS will combine strategic response measures, such as investments and coastal rehabilitation, with protection and sustainable use of resources. It aims to achieve this through work in close collaboration with fishermen, business associations, civil society organizations, farmers, and scientists.

The diagnosis phase, which reached completion in January 2020, showed that the growing concentration of population in the coastal area threatens the ecosystem and calls for urgent action to ensure local sustainability.



Based on the findings and feedback of those who participated in the diagnostics, the World Bank created a roadmap to meet the region’s long-term development objectives by 2040. The roadmap includes the establishment of an integrated coastline governance model, as well as the preservation and rehabilitation of the coastal ecosystem.



The World Bank Group will put in place complementary measures in order to achieve the objective, such as raising stakeholders’ environmental awareness and setting safeguard measures for urban development plans.



In order to promote green and sustainable development, the World Bank will also provide initial priority investments, which will cover training fishermen on sustainable practices, environmental rehabilitation of coastal wetlands, construction of wastewater treatment plants, biological stabilization of dunes, and recycling of plastic waste.

According to the report, Morocco’s integrated coastal management approach will serve as a methodological guide, a toolkit for local governments to standardize the approach for the creation of sustainable coastline management schemes.



The Moroccan government has made itself busy with the launch of numerous initiatives aimed at sustainability and green development. At this pace, Morocco is set on a pathway to a greener, more sustainable future.