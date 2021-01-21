Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,164 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 463,706 as of Thursday, January 21, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,346 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 439,301. The number represents a national recovery rate of 94.7%.

In the past 24 hours, 33 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 8,076 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 16,329 active COVID-19 cases, including 797 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 68 who are under intubation and 400 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 15,995 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,781,377 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 442 new COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 284 new cases and four deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (125 cases, seven deaths), the Oriental (84 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (74 cases, two deaths), and Marrakech-Safi (52 cases, four deaths).

Draa-Tafilalet recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and one death, Fez-Meknes 27 cases and three deaths, and Beni Mellal-Khenifra 16 cases and two deaths.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (11 cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (10 cases, one death), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (five cases, no deaths) are the least affected in Morocco.