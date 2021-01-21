‘A Girl in a Blue Shirt’ 1st Israeli Book Translated to Arabic in Morocco

The author of the novel wants to see more Israeli works translated to Moroccan Arabic in the future.

Rabat – Morocco’s bookstores will soon feature the first Israeli novel translated into Arabic in the North African country.

“A Girl in a Blue Shirt” is a Hebrew novel by professor Gabriel Bensimhon, the Jerusalem Post announced on January 19.

The book narrates a love story between an immigrant boy from Morocco and an Israeli-born girl.

The author expressed satisfaction with the achievement, saying that he realized one of his dreams.

The Moroccan-Jewish author expressed pride that his works are available to readers in his hometown of Sefrou.

Yediot Books published the novel in 2013.

“There is a yearning for the old times when Jews and Moslems coexisted,” Bensimhon added.

The author also spoke about one of his plays, “A Moroccan King.”

He said that the National Theatre Habima in Tel Aviv produced the play and it won Tel Aviv University’s Lieber Prize.

He added that the play is supposed to be produced by the National Theatre Mohammed V in Rabat.

The Jewish author expressed hope to see more Israeli works and plays translated into Moroccan Arabic.

Bensimhon’s announcement came a few weeks after Morocco and Israel decided to establish relations. On December 10, King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s decision to re-establish diplomatic ties with Tel Avivi.

Morocco and Israel officialized the decision on December 22 through the signing of a Joint Declaration along with the US.

The declaration stipulates that Israel and Morocco will strengthen cooperation at all levels, including trade.

The two countries are planning to open liaison offices and will also open direct flights between Rabat and Tel Aviv in the coming months.