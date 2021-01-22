Four Moroccans Participate in Jacquemus’ Latest Fashion Show

Moroccan Imaan Hammam, Nora Attal, Malika El-Maslouhi, and Hamza Al Farissi all took part in the international fashion show of Jacquemus’ spring 2021 collection.

Four Moroccan artists, including three models and a singer, took part in designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ spring 2021 collection fashion show that is now available for viewers online.

The fashion show, which was held last July in the French Vexin Regional Natural Park, just outside of Paris and surrounded by wheat, featured three models of Moroccan origin: Nora Attal, Imaan Hammam, and Malika El-Maslouhi, and Belgian-Moroccan rapper and singer Hamza Al Farissi.

Jacquemus recently released a video of the fashion show showcasing his spring 2021 collection that consists of flowing pants, maxi-dresses, loose blazers, polo dresses, and trendy tops, all in soft shades of beige, ivory, white, mint green, gray, and pink.

The fashion show only had 100 guests due to France’s state of health emergency rules. The French designer dedicated this romantic spring collection titled “Amour” to his team.

“The great thing about L’Amour is how it can hold out – sometimes even get stronger – in the absence of people being together,” Jacquemus said in an Instagram post.

British-Moroccan Nora Maria Attal walked the outdoor runway in a cropped blouse and skirt of nude colors. Models.com ranks the 21-year-old ranks as one of the top 50 models worldwide.

Attal has participated in many international fashion shows, including on other Jacquemus runaways, and modeled for other prestigious designers such as Prada, Fendi, Dior, Chanel, Versace.

Imaan Hammam paraded the “Amour” runaway show in a beige pinstripe, fishtail cut jumpsuit. The Dutch-Moroccan model has appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine 18 times, including four times on the American edition.

The Moroccan model has walked the runaways of some 43 top brands including Dior, Victoria’s Secret, Valentino, Prada, Hugo Boss, Givenchy, Michael Kors, Fendi, Versace, and others. Hammam also designed and released her own clothing collection in collaboration with fashion brand Frame.

The third Moroccan model who walked in Jacquemus’ fashion show was Moroccan-Italian Malika El Maslouhi. She sported a pair of coral high-waisted trousers and a crop top.

Like Hammam and Attal, the 20-year-old rising model has also walked for top designers such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Hermes, and others. Vogue magazine also named the model one of the best performers at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in the spring of 2020.

When it comes to music, Jacquemus chose Belgian-Moroccan rapper and singer Hamza Al Farissi to take part in the fashion show video with his hit song “God Bless,” featuring rapper Damso.