Spread the love

Agadir – Omar Zniber, Moroccan Ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, on Tuesday, January 19, spoke about Morocco’s contributions to global disarmament. During the first plenary meeting of the 2021 UN Conference on Disarmament, he pointed to Morocco’s commitment to global peace and security.

Of the mandate of the Conference on Disarmament, the Moroccan ambassador said that the global community should upgrade multilateral cooperation on matters of peace and stability. He notably called for a faster response to calls to participate as observers in the works of the conference, suggesting that ideology-driven controversies harm global cooperation and hinder progress in crisis management.



In response to objections raised against the participation of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as observer states, Zniber reiterated Morocco’s support for the two countries, calling for the unconditional lifting of objections raised.



Read Also: Morocco Defends Multilateral, Pan-African Commitment at UN General Assembly



“The contributions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are important, useful and encouraging for our work,” the ambassador said.

Zniber also discussed Morocco’s efforts in the field of disarmament, highlighting the country’s role in the implementation of the Nuclear Test Ban.

Pointing to Morocco’s leadership roles in global peace and security, he cited the 16th regional meeting of African States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in Marrakech as well as the country’s co-chairmanship of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF).

Zniber called to reconsider the Conference’s strategic priorities, saying that “improved consultation” and greater multilateral cooperation would be more conducive to world peace .

Morocco has long presented itself as an exemplary model for maintaining peace and stability, working towards diplomacy, as well as showing its commitment to disarmament on a regional and a global stage.