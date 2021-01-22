Algeria’s Government Attacks Morocco-Israel Peace Accord

Algeria has once again attacked Morocco’s peace accord with Israel after both countries decided to establish ties.

Rabat – Algeria’s Minister of Communication and Spokesperson of the Government, Ammar Belhimer, publicly attacked Morocco and its recent agreement with Israel on Thursday.

Algerian state media APS quoted an interview with the Algerian minister, who viewed Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel as a threat against itself.

“Its risks primarily target Morocco,” Belhimer claimed.

The official also welcomed the position of “free Moroccans who are against” the decision.

This is not the first time an Algerian official has interfered in Morocco’s domestic affairs regarding the peace accord with Israel.

In December, Algeria’s Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad described Morocco’s decision to establish relations with Israel as well as US support for the Moroccan territorial integrity as moves that directly “target Algeria.”

The Algerian prime minister said the “Zionist entity has arrived.”

He described Morocco’s decision to expand diplomatic relations with Israel as a “real threat” to Algeria’s border.

Morocco announced it decided to establish ties with Israel on December 10. King Mohammed VI announced the news in a royal statement, highlighting the US’ proclamation to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Both announcements caused frustration among Algerian officials, who attacked the US position and Morocco’s peace accord with Israel.

Algeria’s government also used prayer sermons to attack the US position on the conflict.

In December, Algeria’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a document calling on all imams to speak about Western Sahara.

The Islamic ministry also called on imams to speak about the Palestinian cause in response to Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

The move came as little surprise. Many political analysts and observers, however, condemned Algeria’s approach to use a religious event to attack Morocco.

Algeria’s government also sought to increase tension, citing the Palestinian cause.

In response, Morocco’s government renewed on several occasions its commitment to continue to support the Palestinian cause.

King Mohammed VI has even informed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of the priority Morocco gives the conflict.

In a recent phone call, the monarch told Netanyahu that Morocco considers the Palestinian cause a priority, giving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict the same weight the country has for the Sahara conflict against Polisario’s independence claims.

Morocco also reassured Palestine of its position regarding the conflict. King Mohammed VI sent a letter to the Palestinian president and held a phone call to renew Morocco’s support for a two-state resolution for the conflict.