Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Reaches 16,087

Morocco is set to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines today.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

With the new infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases Morocco has confirmed since the pandemic reached the country is 464,844 as of January 22 at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s health authorities also confirmed 1,351 recoveries, bringing the total number of carriers who recovered from the virus to 440,652.

In the past 24 hours, Morocco also confirmed 29 COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll reached 8,105.

Morocco currently counts 16,087 active COVID-19 cases, including 783 patients in critical condition.

The Casablanca-Settat region remains the most affected region in the country.

In the past 24 hours, Casablanca-Settat confirmed 396 new COVID-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came second with 238 new cases and two deaths, followed by the Oriental region with 117 new cases and one death.

The number of cases in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra decreased from yesterday’s figure with 117 new cases and four deaths, followed by Souss-Massa (85 cases, one fatality).

Marrakech-Safi confirmed 45 cases and two deaths, followed by Fez-Meknes (43 cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (29 cases, two deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (27 cases, zero deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (20 cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (11 cases, zero deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10 cases, zero deaths).

The national recovery rate remains steady at 94.8%, while the fatality rate is still 1.7%.