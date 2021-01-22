VP of Morocco’s OCP Mohammed Belhoussain Suddenly Passes Away

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s OCP Group was shocked to learn of the passing of its Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mohamed Belhoussain on Thursday.

Mohamed Belhoussain was a self-made man who gradually moved up the ranks at Morocco’s largest company. Starting as an engineer in 1992, Belhoussain occupied many positions within the phosphate giant, ending his tenure as a well-respected executive vice president.

An OCP press release stated that the group is “deeply saddened” by the unexpected and unfortunate news. The company described Belhoussain as a man with “a strong sense of ethics in everything that he did.” The press release further emphasized his “warmth, modesty and devotion to his family, the company, our customers and partners.”

Mohammed Belhoussain had a successful 30-year career at OCP, reaching as far as the position of executive vice president responsible for sales and marketing.

Belhoussain’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences for his family on social media where those who had worked with the VP recalled his personal qualities.

Mohammed Belhoussain was an important part of OCP as it became a global player in the phosphate market. Used for fertilizers and a variety of products, phosphate has become a wanted commodity around the world.

Morocco currently holds 75% of the world’s known phosphorus reserves, prompting online publication The World to declare that “the world’s food supply depends on Morocco.” Phosphate-based fertilizers are commonly used to increase agricultural yields and alleviate food insecurity, making it a key component of Morocco’s recent diplomatic overtures in West Africa.