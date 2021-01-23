Moroccan Skydiving Champion Malika Lahmar Dies in Training Accident

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s 31-year old skydiving champion Sergeant Malika Lahmar has passed away after an unfortunate training accident. She was a member of Morocco’s 1st Parachute Infantry Brigade, a paratrooper division within the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR.)

Sergeant Lahmar was part of a gold-medal winning skydiving squad at the 2019 World Military Games held in China. She was preparing for the next edition of the global military games when an accident prevented her parachute from opening, leading to her untimely death.

Born in Tifelt, a small town between Rabat and Meknes, Lahmar overcame her fear of heights as a young woman to eventually make free jumps from dazzling heights, reaching as far 4 kilometers above sea level.

She started her decade-long service in the country’s paratrooper division right after graduating from high school, spending most of her adult life in service to her country. Lahmar had become an essential part of Morocco’s parachuting team that successfully competed in global events.

Malika Lahmar took pride in her national and regional identity with a personal passion for Morocco’s culinary culture. Her personal life was never far removed from her profession as she married a fellow soldier.

In a 2020 interview with Moroccan state media, Lahmar expressed her pride in donning Morocco’s military uniform. She stated that she was motivated by national pride and personal perseverance to represent her country internationally and become a gold medal winner.

On International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020, Lahmar paid tribute to women around the world and hailed Moroccan women for their achievements. Lahmar hoped to inspire women to have more confidence and ambition in order to achieve their personal aspirations.

Sergeant Malika Lahmar was remembered by her family as she was laid to rest on Thursday, as Morocco mourned the loss of an inspiring young Moroccan.