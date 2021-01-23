Morocco Records 925 New Cases, Has Tested 4.8 Million Citizens

Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic appears to have stabilized after two months of steady declines from its November peak

Rabat – Morocco today recorded an additional 925 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 15,948. The COVID-19 epidemic claimed another 23 lives, bringing the country’s COVID-19-related death toll to 8,128.

Morocco has now recorded a total of 465,769 cases since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March of 2020. The country appears to have successfully overcome its peak in November, recording a gradual decline in new daily cases over the past two months.

However, the crisis is far from over and requires continued vigilance from citizens. Morocco’s health authorities performed another 16,330 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total above 4.8 million tests performed since the emergence of the virus.

For many, the virus continues to threaten the health of loved ones. Medical professionals in Morocco’s intensive care units are currently caring for 772 severe and critical cases. Out of the total number of severe cases, 65 patients are having to be intubated, while an additional 389 patients require non-invasive breathing support.

Moroccan hospitals currently have 24,4% of their intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. 94.8% of Moroccan COVID-19 patients have recovered from their infection.

Geographical distribution

The rate of new infections continues to most severely impact Morocco’s largest cities. The metropole of Casablanca, home to 3,4 million Moroccans, has been the worst-hit region once again.

The city of Casablanca recorded another 308 cases and 5 deaths, while the entire region of Grand Casablanca-Settat reported a total of 384 cases and 6 deaths.

The next worst-hit area is the northern region of Tanger, Tetouan and Al Hoceima. The region recorded 160 new cases and 4 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The capital region of Rabat, Sale, and Kenitra witnessed 132 new cases and one death while the Souss Massa region recorded 90 new cases and 2 casualties.

The rest of the country’s regions all recorded less than hundred cases each.

The l’Oriental region reported 43 cases and two deaths, followed by Marrakesh-Safi (38 cases, 2 deaths) and Daraa-Tafilalet had 21 new cases to report as well as one death.

In Fes-Meknes, 20 new cases were detected and three people died of the virus. The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun and Beni Mellal-Khenifra each reported six new cases and one death.

Morocco’s most southern provinces witnessed no virus-related deaths. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra reported 12 new cases while the coastal region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 13 cases.