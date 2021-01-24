Libyan Crisis: Rival Factions Applaud Morocco’s Efforts to Help Reach Resolution

The meeting in Bouznika is part of the parties agreement to increase talks and consultation to reach a resolution for the crisis.

Rabat – From Bouznika, political delegations from Libya’s parties renewed their appreciation for Morocco’s efforts to contribute to the resolution of the Libyan crisis.

On Saturday, the delegations of the High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives commended King Mohammed VI’s support as part of the initiatives that seek to promote talks and inter-Libyan dialogue for a mutually acceptable solution to end the North African country’s long-running crisis.

Representative of the High Council State Ibrahim Sahd expressed “deep gratitude” to Morocco for the “multiple opportunities they have offered us” as well as for their support and confidence.

The Libyan official said that Morocco is among the few countries that have genuinely worked to promote dialogue and compromise between the Libyan parties.

Sahd said that Libyans aspire to recover their unity to contribute positively to the rebirth of the spirit of the Maghreb Union.

The Libyan official also commended Morocco’s support on the subject of sovereignty positions, considering that as a “good step” that respects the unifications of the institution in Libya.

Ahmed Al-Bandak, representative of the Libyan House of Representatives, extended thanks to King Mohammed VI for his efforts in helping Libyan parties find a common ground. He also expressed his satisfaction with Morocco’s “sincere” feelings towards Libya, saying that Rabat’s involvement in the inter-Libyan dialogue was “not driven by interests.”

At the end of the new round of talks, both parties agreed on the formation and appointment of small work teams to take practical measures concerning the occupants of the positions of sovereignty.

The teams will work to ensure the development of application forms and invite candidates to present their files, which must meet the agreed criteria and conditions.

“These teams will also ensure that the applications comply with the criteria and conditions put in place as they will receive applications forms and resumes from applicants.”

For his part, Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita renewed the country’s commitment to continue to engage in the political process, as well as accompany and support Libyan parties through the entire crisis management and resolution process.

“Morocco’s involvement stems from the strong and sincere ties and human bonds existing between the two peoples,” Bourita reaffirmed.

The new round of dialogue follows several previous sessions held by the two rival Libyan factions in September, October, and November 2020 in Bouznika and Tangier.

The sessions marked the conclusion of “comprehensive agreements” on the criteria and mechanisms for occupying positions of sovereignty provided by article 15 of the Libyan Political Agreement concluded in December 2015 in Skhirat.

Libya has experienced division and violence since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Escalation occurred in the country after military intervention, which poured more oil on the fire.