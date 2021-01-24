Morocco Signs Two Agreements to Promote Inclusive Education

The Ministry of education signed two agreements that seek to develop the education of deaf children and the conditions of public and pre-school education.

The Lalla Asmaa Foundation for deaf Children and Youth and the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research signed on Saturday in Tangier an agreement to promote inclusive education.

The agreement will promote the education of deaf children in schools and public universities, the rehabilitation of spaces for deaf children, and the fight against school drop-outs for special needs children.

Also included in the arrangement is the need to encourage and generalize pre-school education for deaf children by familiarizing schools and families with techniques and mechanisms of inclusive education for deaf children.

Saaid Amzazi, Morocco’s education minister and government spokesperson, signed the agreement along with the director of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for Deaf Children and Youth, Houcine El Hacini.

Amzazi said that the agreement to support deaf children in the education system complements another agreement signed with the Lions Club Morocco to foster social integration in Moroccan learning places.

“Generalized and quality preschool and for inclusive education of all children are two priority projects for which HM King Mohammed VI has given very clear and firm guidelines,” Amzazi said. He added that the government is committed to facilitating the schooling and social integration of special needs children.

Amzazi also explained that the “unwavering commitment” of Princess Lalla Asmaa, the president of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for Dead Children, has been instrumental in terms of supporting and accompanying young children suffering from deafness and other disabilities.

El Hacini, the director of the Lalla Asmaa Foundation, said that the agreement will create classes for deaf children in several public schools across Morocco. He explained that the focus will first be on pre-school education before generalizing these classes to other levels of public education.

The Minister of Education signed during the same ceremony a partnership agreement with the governor of distinct 413 of Lions Club Morocco, Karim Essakalli. The partnership seeks to improve the conditions of public and preschool education.

It concerns the development and improvement of public education, including the construction or rehabilitation of classes and learning spaces for preschool education at the national level, as well as the promotion of girls’ education in the rural environment.

This arrangement also seeks to organize training sessions to develop educators’ capacities in preschool education, organize medical and awareness campaigns in public establishments, as well as school activities such as environmental workshops and sport, cultural and artistic activities.