Israel's Cabinet Approves Deal to Improve Bilateral Ties With Morocco

Spread the love

Agadir – Israel’s cabinet has voted, and approved, the motion to upgrade diplomatic ties with Morocco, according to local Israeli media. Morocco is to be the fourth Arab country to establish ties with Israel as part of the Trump administration-negotiated Abrahamic Accords initiative.



The cabinet meeting was called for the vote of approval for the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Morocco, as well as to discuss the potential suspension of passenger flights to and from Israel in the face of the new COVID-19 variants.

As part of the deal, the two countries have reached an agreement to promote trade and economic cooperation in a variety of areas, including regulation and innovation.



Now that the deal has been voted on, the agreement still has to go through the Israeli parliament for ratification. Israel’s Ministry of Economy said that Rabat and Tel Aviv could sign the deal in approximately two weeks’ time.



Read Also: ‘A Girl in a Blue Shirt’ 1st Israeli Book Translated to Arabic in Morocco



The previous deals made under the Abrahamic Accord were unanimously approved by the Israeli cabinet.



While many observers have been wondering what the new Biden administration will mean for Israel, Western Sahra, and the new ties forged in the Middle East, recent developments point to an optimistic outcome.

Parallel to the Israeli cabinet meeting, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone call with Meir Ben Shabbat, Israel’s National Security Adviser and Chief of Staff for National Security.

“They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel’s normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” according to a statement from the White House.



It appears that the fears and rumours of the Biden administration reversing Trump’s achievements in the MENA region are nothing more than just fears and rumours.