COVID-19: Morocco Records 520 New Cases

Agadir – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 520 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of January 24, Morocco has had a total of 466,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 748 recoveries, adding to a total of 442,441 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,150.

Morocco currently counts 15,698 active COVID-19 cases, including 767 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 66 who are under intubation and 394 under non-invasive ventilation.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 89 new cases and one death, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (88 cases, three deaths).

The regions of Marrakech-Safi (56 cases, four deaths), the Oriental region (49 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (47 cases, one death), Fez-Meknes (16 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (15 cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalet (nine cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (five cases, one death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (five cases, no deaths), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (three cases, no deaths) have all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains a steady 94,9%, while the rate of death is still at 1.7%.