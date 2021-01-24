Biden Administration to Uphold Israel’s ‘Normalization Agreements’

The US said it will build on Israel’s success to secure “normalization” agreements with Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain, and UAE.

Rabat – The new US administration expressed satisfaction with Israel’s peace accords with Morocco, UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

The White House issued a press release today, announcing that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with Israeli National Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat on Saturday.

According to the White House’s statement, Sullivan reaffirmed US President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s peace approach.

During the phone call, Biden also expressed commitment to Israel’s security, appreciating Ben Shabbat’s contributions to the US-Israel partnership.

“They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel’s normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” the statement said.

Sullivan also confirmed the US’ readiness to work closely with Israel on all “matters of regional security.”

The statement comes to reassure concerned Moroccans and MENA observers who have been wondering whether Biden would repeal or uphold the Trump administration’s achievements in the MENA region, including recent development in the Morocco-US relations.

Some observers and Polisario supporters, including Algeria and South Africa, have desperately urged Biden to change the US’ position on Western Sahara.

The White House statement, however, comes as a strong sign that Biden will build on the momentum initiated by former US President Donald Trump, who signed a proclamation on December 10 to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The signing of the proclamation came the same day Morocco announced its decision to establish diplomatic ties and full contact with Israel.

As part of the deal, Morocco will open liaison offices and direct flights.

Israel and Morocco signed the first agreement on direct flights on Thursday this week.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the agreement will allow direct flights between Israel and all international airports in Morocco.

The deal will benefit all airline companies, without restriction on the number and the size of flights per week.

The agreement will also allow 10 direct weekly flights between the two countries.

Tel Aviv and Rabat officialized the agreement on December 22 through the signing of a Joint Declaration with the US.

The signing of the Joint Declaration sought to see the three countries strengthen cooperation at all levels, especially including trade.

Today, Israel’s government announced its approval of a deal to develop ties with Morocco.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to establish direct contacts with Israel as part of the peace accord initiated by the former US administration.