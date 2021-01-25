Arab League Welcomes Outcomes of Libyan Talks in Morocco’s Bouznika

Libyan representatives convened for a new round of talks in Morocco’s Bouznika as part of their commitment to reaching a mutually acceptable resolution to end Libya's ongoing political crisis.

Rabat – The Arab League has welcomed the understanding Libyan parties reached during their latest peace meeting held in Bouznika from January 22-23.

The Arab League issued a press release today, welcoming the outcomes of the consultative meeting between members of the High Council of State and House of Representatives from Libya.

The statement emphasized the regional league’s confidence that the Morocco-hosted peace talks constitute an important progress and will “contribute to resolving the Libyan crisis” in line with the settlement paths sponsored by the United Nations.

It encouraged recent developments in the Libyan question, especially welcoming the formation of the new executive authority, the unification of Libyan institutions, the implementation of the provisions of the ceasefire agreement, and the start of preparations for the presidential and legislative elections.

“The League supports all national efforts in which the Libyans are engaged in order to reach an integrated political settlement of the situation in the country,” the statement said.

The Arab League also commended all understandings the delegations reached during the meetings Egypt hosted recently.

On Saturday, representatives from the High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives agreed to form a mini-working group to take procedural steps regarding sovereign positions.

The new rounds of dialogue in Buzinika have been praised as some of the most effective among the number of worldwide initiatives that have sought to help find a political solution to the Libyan conflict.

The latest Bouznika meeting follows several other sessions held by the two rival Libyan factions in September, October, and November 2020 in Bouznika and Tangier.

The sessions marked the conclusion of “comprehensive agreements” on the criteria and mechanisms for occupying positions of sovereignty provided by article 15 of the Libyan Political Agreement concluded in December 2015 in Skhirat.